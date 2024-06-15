Tragic Homecoming: Himat Rai's Mortal Remains Arrive in India

The mortal remains of Himat Rai, a victim of the devastating fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf, were brought to his hometown on Saturday. His remains are kept in a mortuary in the village of Singriwala. The cremation is scheduled for June 17 as the family awaits some relatives arriving from abroad.

The 62-year-old Rai, a resident of Kakkon near Hoshiarpur, was one of the 49 individuals who lost their lives in the tragic fire on June 12 in Mangaf. Most of the victims were Indian nationals, with Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian, and Nepali nationals also among the deceased. The building housed approximately 195 migrant workers.

Rai, the family's sole breadwinner, is survived by his wife, two married daughters, and a minor son. He left India nearly 30 years ago to work in Kuwait, employed as a foreman in NBTC's fabrication department, according to his family.

