Badshah apologises to fans after Dallas concert stopped midway: You guys deserve better

Rapper Badshah on Saturday apologised to his fans after he had to cut short his concert in Dallas, US, due to a ''discrepancy'' between local promoters and the production company''.

The rapper is currently on a tour to the US and Canada in support of his third studio album, ''Ek Tha Raja''. Titled The Paagal Tour 2024, the tour started in May and will conclude in August.

Badshah posted a statement on his Instagram page and said he is ''heartbroken'' after he had to stop his performance midway at Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas.

''Dallas, I'm literally so heartbroken and bummed about what happened today. You guys are incredible and deserve better.

''I was really looking forward to performing in your city but due to a discrepancy between the local promoters and the production company I was forced to cut short the set and stop the show midway,'' he said.

The 38-year-old musician said promoters need to be better equipped, especially for large-format shows, as it takes a considerable amount of energy and effort to put together a tour.

''This isn't fair to the fans who spend their hard-earned money to purchase that ticket, and it definitely isn't fair to the whole crew who pours their hearts into putting on these tours. We rehearse for weeks, plan for months and travel tirelessly to bring you the best possible experience.

''The music industry is all about respect - respect for the fans as much as it is about respect for the artists and the support crew,'' he added.

Badshah said his management team ''tried everything in their control'' to salvage the situation and ensure a smooth run.

''We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, disappointment and irritation caused due to this sheer lack of management from the promoter's end. We will make sure things are better managed in future with a more competent promoter team that prioritises a quality experience and understands that music and touring is a serious business.

''I promise to return, and it's going to be bigger, better, and bolder! Thanks for always being there and having my back,'' he concluded his statement.

As part of the Paagal Tour, Badshah has so far performed in cities like Washington DC and Houston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)