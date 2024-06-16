Mass Discontent: Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Protests Against Uniform Holy Mass

Protests erupted across various Catholic churches in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese as a section of the laity opposed the Syro-Malabar Church's mandate to introduce a uniform Holy Mass. Faithful, including senior citizens and women, visibly displayed their dissent by tearing and burning the controversial circular on church premises.

The ultimatum issued by Syro-Malabar Catholic Church head Raphael Thattil and Apostolic Administrator Bosco Puthoor has been met with significant resistance. Many devout Christians expressed their unwavering support for priests who defied the directive, emphasizing the longstanding tradition of conducting Mass facing the congregation.

Protesting laity argue that the uniform Mass directive disrupts their religious practices. They announced complete support for priests refusing to adopt the new format post-July 3, reinforcing their belief that church authorities cannot enforce such a change against their will.

