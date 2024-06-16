Left Menu

Mass Discontent: Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Protests Against Uniform Holy Mass

Protests erupted in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese against the Syro-Malabar Church's directive to implement a uniform Holy Mass. Faithful, including senior citizens and women, tore and burned the circular issued by Church authorities. They vow to support priests who oppose this change, insisting on retaining the traditional practice.

Updated: 16-06-2024 11:50 IST
Protests erupted across various Catholic churches in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese as a section of the laity opposed the Syro-Malabar Church's mandate to introduce a uniform Holy Mass. Faithful, including senior citizens and women, visibly displayed their dissent by tearing and burning the controversial circular on church premises.

The ultimatum issued by Syro-Malabar Catholic Church head Raphael Thattil and Apostolic Administrator Bosco Puthoor has been met with significant resistance. Many devout Christians expressed their unwavering support for priests who defied the directive, emphasizing the longstanding tradition of conducting Mass facing the congregation.

Protesting laity argue that the uniform Mass directive disrupts their religious practices. They announced complete support for priests refusing to adopt the new format post-July 3, reinforcing their belief that church authorities cannot enforce such a change against their will.

