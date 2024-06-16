MIFF Celebrates Storytelling: Highlights, Awards, and Screenings

The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) set the stage for a grand celebration of documentary, short, and animation films. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, emphasized the significance of documentaries in portraying genuine human emotions during the inauguration ceremony.

Organized biennially by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and executed by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), MIFF aims to position India as the global content hub. Murugan underscored the government's initiatives, including the single-window system for film shooting approvals and recent anti-piracy measures.

The opening night honored wildlife filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu with the prestigious V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award. Known for his tiger-themed documentaries, Nallamuthu expressed his gratitude for the recognition. The ceremony also featured the screening of FTII student Chidananda S Naik's award-winning short film and cultural performances that captured the history of Indian animation. Over seven days, MIFF will showcase 314 films from 59 countries, offering masterclasses and panel discussions by renowned filmmakers.

