Kerala Mourns Fire Victims from Kuwait Tragedy

The funeral of four more victims from the tragic fire in Kuwait were held in Kerala. A total of 49 people died in the Mangaf residential complex fire. Bodies of 23 Keralites, among others, were brought to Kerala, with last rites for many already performed over the weekend.

The solemn rituals for four additional victims of the catastrophic fire in Kuwait were observed on Sunday in their respective hometowns in Kerala.

The remains of 23 individuals who perished in the tragic blaze within a residential complex in Mangaf, Kuwait, were transported back to Kerala via a special flight on Friday.

Friday saw the last rites of 12 individuals, while on Saturday, four Malayali victims were laid to rest. Notably, Sreehari was cremated in the presence of ministers and other political figures. Shibu's final rites took place at St. George Church, attended by Union Minister George Jurian and various state officials.

The funeral of Karunagappally native Denny Karunakaran occurred at a Mumbai church.

Funeral arrangements for the remaining seven victims are scheduled for the coming days, according to local sources.

Authorities confirmed that the Al-Mangaf building fire in Kuwait on June 12 resulted in 49 fatalities, including 45 Indians.

The repatriation included the bodies of 23 Keralites, seven from Tamil Nadu, and one from Karnataka, flown to Kochi on an Indian Air Force special flight.

