Election Campaign Pauses as Australia Mourns Pope Francis

Australians began heading to the polls on Tuesday for the general elections, a day marked by reflection rather than typical campaign outreach due to the passing of Pope Francis. Recognizing the late pontiff, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton halted campaign activities to pay their respects.

Australians can vote ahead of the May 3 election, and a significant portion is anticipated to cast their votes early. With flags at half-staff in recognition of the pope, Albanians, a Catholic by upbringing, attended Mass at Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral, while Dutton planned to attend a service in Sydney.

The two rivals will resume the campaign on Tuesday evening in Sydney with their third televised debate, with a fourth slated for Sunday as both the Labour and Liberal parties brace for what is expected to be a tight election outcome.

