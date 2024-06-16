Left Menu

Mira Kapoor calls father-in-law Pankaj Kapur her "momo companion"

Seems like Mira Kapoor bonds extremely well with her father-in-law Pankaj Kapur over food, especially momos.

16-06-2024
Mira Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Seems like Mira Kapoor bonds extremely well with her father-in-law Pankaj Kapur over food, especially momos. Marking Father's Day 2024, Mira penned adorable posts for her father Vikramaditya Rajput and father-in-law Pankaj Kapur.

"I love you dad (red heart emoji)," Mira wrote, adding a heartwarming picture with her dad. The other post includes her image with Pankaj Kapur. In the image, the two can be seen sharing smiles.

"My momo companion. Love you dad," she captioned the image. Mira married actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Mira has established herself as a fashion diva over the years. She enjoys a huge fan base on social media especially for her immaculate fashion sense as she often flaunts some exquisite outfits. (ANI)

