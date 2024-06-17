Left Menu

'Barzakh': An Emotional Journey Premieres Worldwide

'Barzakh', directed by Asim Abbasi and starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, premieres on July 19 on Zindagi's YouTube and ZEE5. The show explores love, faith, and family reunions against the picturesque backdrop of Pakistan’s Hunza Valley, touching on themes of mental health and generational trauma.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:46 IST
'Barzakh', a much-anticipated series by director Asim Abbasi, is set for its worldwide premiere on July 19 on Zindagi's YouTube channel and ZEE5. The series features acclaimed actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, known for their roles in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'.

The storyline follows a 76-year-old man who invites his estranged family to a remote valley resort for an unconventional event: his wedding to the ghost of his first love. The show delves into life's existential questions, exploring love, death, and emotional connections.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hunza Valley in Pakistan, 'Barzakh' also tackles significant issues like mental health, postpartum depression, and generational trauma. The six-episode series, produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, represents a unique collaboration aimed at pushing the boundaries of storytelling.

