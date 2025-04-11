'Ayyana Mane': Zee5's Haunting Kannada Debut

Zee5 has announced that it will premiere its inaugural Kannada original mini-series, 'Ayyana Mane', a spine-chilling supernatural murder mystery, on April 25. The show is helmed by director Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruthi Naidu Productions.

According to Ramesh Indira, 'Ayyana Mane' is more than just a mystery; it's a narrative journey through fear, faith, and family secrets, deeply embedded in Kannada culture. Set in the eerie 1990s, the story explores the weight of tradition and belief, with the house itself acting as a mysterious character.

The plot unfolds in the misty hills of Chikkamagaluru, focusing on the powerful Ayyana Mane family and its chilling secrets. With intriguing ties to their deity, Kondayya, three daughters-in-law have died mysteriously. This mysterious saga features Kushee Ravi as the protagonist, with a storyline enriched by Kannada cultural nuances.

