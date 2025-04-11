Left Menu

'Ayyana Mane': Zee5's Haunting Kannada Debut

Zee5 is set to launch its first-ever Kannada original mini-series 'Ayyana Mane' on April 25. Directed by Ramesh Indira, the supernatural murder mystery delves into family secrets and cultural beliefs within the powerful Ayyana Mane family. The mini-series features notable actors like Kushee Ravi and highlights Kannada cultural elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:20 IST
'Ayyana Mane': Zee5's Haunting Kannada Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Zee5 has announced that it will premiere its inaugural Kannada original mini-series, 'Ayyana Mane', a spine-chilling supernatural murder mystery, on April 25. The show is helmed by director Ramesh Indira and produced by Shruthi Naidu Productions.

According to Ramesh Indira, 'Ayyana Mane' is more than just a mystery; it's a narrative journey through fear, faith, and family secrets, deeply embedded in Kannada culture. Set in the eerie 1990s, the story explores the weight of tradition and belief, with the house itself acting as a mysterious character.

The plot unfolds in the misty hills of Chikkamagaluru, focusing on the powerful Ayyana Mane family and its chilling secrets. With intriguing ties to their deity, Kondayya, three daughters-in-law have died mysteriously. This mysterious saga features Kushee Ravi as the protagonist, with a storyline enriched by Kannada cultural nuances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025