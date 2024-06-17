Left Menu

Battling Beauty Standards: The Struggle of Young Women in Modern Society

Tanyaa Raturi, a gender rights activist, recalls her painful school experience with body shaming. Similar incidents continue today, as seen in Prachi Nigam's case, who was trolled for her facial hair despite her academic success. Experts highlight the detrimental impact of societal beauty norms on young adults and discuss the role brands and social media play in perpetuating them.

17-06-2024
Tanyaa Raturi painfully recalls the embarrassment she faced in school due to body shaming, a sentiment that resonates with many even today. A stark example of this is Prachi Nigam, who was viciously trolled for her facial hair after topping the Class 10 Uttar Pradesh board exams. Her academic success overshadowed by online mockery.

Experts highlight the damaging impact societal beauty norms and the role of brands and social media play in reinforcing these standards. Shwetank Bansal, a consultant psychiatrist, points to how young adults' self-esteem is influenced by external validation. The incidents reflect harmful beauty standards that psychologically affect and shape young minds long-term.

Adding to this, Karthik Srinivasan, a communications consultant, noted the dangers of 'reckless marketing' on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, which impose adult beauty stereotypes on young audiences. The need for an inclusive advertising ecosystem is emphasized, with a call for active questioning of creative decisions by brands and agencies alike to foster more inclusive representations.

