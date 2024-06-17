Kerala Minister M B Rajesh Condemns NCERT's Textbook Changes
Kerala Minister M B Rajesh criticized NCERT for modifying references to the Babri Masjid demolition in school textbooks, calling it an attempt to communalize government systems. He urged continued resistance against these actions by the BJP-led central government, which he claims have similar agendas historically.
In a sharp critique, Kerala Minister M B Rajesh condemned NCERT's recent alterations to school textbooks, which included modifying references to the Babri Masjid demolition. Rajesh labeled this move as a concerted effort to communalize various government systems and emphasized the ongoing need for collective resistance against such attempts.
Rajesh, a leader from the CPI(M), accused the BJP-led central government of pursuing similar strategies over the past decade, despite their reduced parliamentary majority. He asserted that the RSS-affiliated Sangh Parivar remains committed to its extreme communal objectives.
Rejecting the NCERT's defense of the textbook changes, Rajesh highlighted that the government's claim of having no ulterior motive behind these actions is unconvincing. Meanwhile, NCERT's director Dinesh Prasad Saklani maintained that the revisions are intended to prevent students from becoming violent or depressed, reframing the narrative around riots.
