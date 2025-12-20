Modi Blasts 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Bengal, Calls for 'Double Engine' BJP Government
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, urging people to elect a 'double engine' BJP government for development. Highlighting corruption and nepotism, he calls for change in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls, promising rapid progress akin to Tripura's under BJP rule.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, describing the state's situation as 'maha jungle raj' and blaming corruption and nepotism for stalling progress.
Addressing a massive rally in Nadia's Taherpur via phone due to dense fog, Modi urged voters to choose a 'double engine' BJP government in the 2026 assembly elections.
Accusing TMC of supporting infiltrators, Modi promised to bring development to Bengal, drawing parallels with BJP-led Tripura's rapid progress and slamming TMC's 'misrule' and false narratives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face 17-Year Sentence in Corruption Trial
Pak court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in corruption case: local media.
We will end TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.
Corruption Conviction: Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's 17-Year Sentence
Bribery Fallout: Civil Court Clerk Granted Bail Amidst Corruption Charges