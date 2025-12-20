Left Menu

Modi Blasts 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Bengal, Calls for 'Double Engine' BJP Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, urging people to elect a 'double engine' BJP government for development. Highlighting corruption and nepotism, he calls for change in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls, promising rapid progress akin to Tripura's under BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:00 IST
Modi Blasts 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Bengal, Calls for 'Double Engine' BJP Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, describing the state's situation as 'maha jungle raj' and blaming corruption and nepotism for stalling progress.

Addressing a massive rally in Nadia's Taherpur via phone due to dense fog, Modi urged voters to choose a 'double engine' BJP government in the 2026 assembly elections.

Accusing TMC of supporting infiltrators, Modi promised to bring development to Bengal, drawing parallels with BJP-led Tripura's rapid progress and slamming TMC's 'misrule' and false narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025