Modi Blasts 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Bengal, Calls for 'Double Engine' BJP Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, describing the state's situation as 'maha jungle raj' and blaming corruption and nepotism for stalling progress.

Addressing a massive rally in Nadia's Taherpur via phone due to dense fog, Modi urged voters to choose a 'double engine' BJP government in the 2026 assembly elections.

Accusing TMC of supporting infiltrators, Modi promised to bring development to Bengal, drawing parallels with BJP-led Tripura's rapid progress and slamming TMC's 'misrule' and false narratives.

