Theatrical Spectacle: Shiela Bharatram Theatre Festival Kicks Off

The Shiela Bharatram Theatre Festival hosts a diverse array of plays from Girish Karnad's 'Tughlaq' to Manav Kaul's 'Prem Kabootar'. The five-day event at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts will showcase award-winning productions, covering genres from comedy to romance while addressing contemporary social issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:06 IST
The curtains rise at the Shiela Bharatram Theatre Festival, ushering in a vibrant blend of theatrical works ranging from the classic to the modern. Beginning Wednesday at the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, the festival is set to be a five-day celebration of stagecraft, offering something for every palate.

The festival boasts a rich roster of award-winning plays, kicking off with the Hindi adaptation of Girish Karnad's acclaimed 'Fire and the Rain'. The closing performance on June 23 will feature Gulzar's adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Comedy of Errors', titled '2BY2', promising a hilarious end to a week of theatrical excellence.

Highlights include 'Agni aur Barkha', a tale of family disputes rooted in Mahabharata mythology, and 'Prem Kabootar', a light-hearted romance. Notably, the festival will also showcase a Hindi rendition of Karnad's 1964 classic 'Tughlaq', with Ayaz Khan portraying the 14th-century Sultan Mohammad-bin Tughlaq.

