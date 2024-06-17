'The Great Indian Kapil Show' renewed for second season

The digital journey of comedian Kapil Sharma's talk show is not coming to an end and will continue. Netflix has renewed 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' for the second season.

Brimming with joy, Kapil Sharma expressed his gratitude for appreciation from people across the globe. "This has been a wonderful first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have been many firsts and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe," he said in a statement.

"We promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2," he added. Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, talked about the expansion of the series.

"After a phenomenal first season, we're overjoyed to welcome Kapil and the gang back...'The Great Indian Kapil Show' has become a delightful tradition for many. Kapil's ability to connect with audiences through his humour is remarkable, making him an iconic comedian in Indian entertainment. Just like the previous season, we're delighted for audiences worldwide to experience laughter like never before," she said. The first season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' featured guests such as Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran and many icons from the entertainment industry and sports industry. (ANI)

