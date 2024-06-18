Diljit Dosanjh Dazzles on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made a striking debut on the popular American chat show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, captivating the audience as a musical guest.

Dosanjh, currently on his Dil-Luminati North American tour, appeared on the Monday episode aired by NBC. Host Jimmy Fallon introduced Dosanjh, highlighting his status as the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet. Clad in a traditional white dhoti kurta and turban, Dosanjh enthralled viewers with performances of his chartbusters 'Born to Shine' and 'GOAT'.

Following his performance, Fallon expressed his amazement, saying, 'That is how you do it. Thank you so much.' The show also featured a delightful backstage moment where Dosanjh taught Fallon popular Punjabi phrases. Dosanjh expressed his enthusiasm about sharing Punjabi culture with a global audience, describing it as a dream come true for him and Punjabi music lovers worldwide.

