Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh Dazzles on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made his debut appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' as a musical guest, performing hit tracks 'Born to Shine' and 'GOAT'. Dosanjh shared his excitement about bringing Punjabi culture to a global audience through his North American Dil-Luminati Tour.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:30 IST
Diljit Dosanjh Dazzles on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Diljit Dosanjh
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made a striking debut on the popular American chat show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, captivating the audience as a musical guest.

Dosanjh, currently on his Dil-Luminati North American tour, appeared on the Monday episode aired by NBC. Host Jimmy Fallon introduced Dosanjh, highlighting his status as the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet. Clad in a traditional white dhoti kurta and turban, Dosanjh enthralled viewers with performances of his chartbusters 'Born to Shine' and 'GOAT'.

Following his performance, Fallon expressed his amazement, saying, 'That is how you do it. Thank you so much.' The show also featured a delightful backstage moment where Dosanjh taught Fallon popular Punjabi phrases. Dosanjh expressed his enthusiasm about sharing Punjabi culture with a global audience, describing it as a dream come true for him and Punjabi music lovers worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024