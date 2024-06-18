Diljit Dosanjh Dazzles on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made his debut appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' as a musical guest, performing hit tracks 'Born to Shine' and 'GOAT'. Dosanjh shared his excitement about bringing Punjabi culture to a global audience through his North American Dil-Luminati Tour.
- Country:
- India
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh made a striking debut on the popular American chat show, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, captivating the audience as a musical guest.
Dosanjh, currently on his Dil-Luminati North American tour, appeared on the Monday episode aired by NBC. Host Jimmy Fallon introduced Dosanjh, highlighting his status as the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet. Clad in a traditional white dhoti kurta and turban, Dosanjh enthralled viewers with performances of his chartbusters 'Born to Shine' and 'GOAT'.
Following his performance, Fallon expressed his amazement, saying, 'That is how you do it. Thank you so much.' The show also featured a delightful backstage moment where Dosanjh taught Fallon popular Punjabi phrases. Dosanjh expressed his enthusiasm about sharing Punjabi culture with a global audience, describing it as a dream come true for him and Punjabi music lovers worldwide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu BJP Demands Justice After Goat Incident Sparks Outrage
Tamil Nadu BJP Demands Action Over Viral Goat Slaying Video
Tamil Nadu BJP Demands Action Over Viral Video of Goat Slaying
Bakrid Sacrifice in Jeopardy: Goat Theft in Wazirabad
PETA Urges Compassionate Eid: Vegan Muslims Celebrate with Rescued Goats