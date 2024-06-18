Girls Will Be Girls: An Indie Masterpiece Ready For International Blues

'Girls Will Be Girls,' a film produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is set to make its international debut in France and the UK this month. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film has already garnered critical acclaim, earning the Audience Award in the World Cinema Dramatic category at the Sundance Film Festival 2024.

The movie explores the life of 16-year-old Mira, portrayed by Preeti Panigrahi, as she navigates the complexities of adolescence and a tense relationship with her mother within the strict confines of a Himalayan boarding school. Themes of female desire, mother-daughter relationships, and bodily autonomy are central to the film's narrative.

Richa Chadha expressed immense pride over the film's international release: 'The themes are universal, and we are thrilled that audiences in France and the UK will be among the first to experience it.' 'Girls Will Be Girls' is an Indo-French production involving India's Pushing Buttons Studios, France's Dolce Vita Films, and Blink Digital.

