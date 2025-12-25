Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Leaders Share Christmas Spirit

Andhra Pradesh's leaders, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer, CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, extended Christmas greetings, emphasizing the festival's values of love, hope, and spiritual reflection. The state government's gesture of providing financial support to pastors highlights its commitment to Christian faith and social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 08:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture, Andhra Pradesh's political leaders extended warm Christmas greetings to their constituents, underscoring the values of love, forgiveness, and hope. Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the festival's role in fostering global harmony.

Chief Minister Naidu reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting the Christian community, evidenced by the disbursement of over Rs 50 crore in honoraria to more than 8,000 pastors. The initiative aims to support them with Rs 6,000 monthly for a year.

Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also joined in the celebrations, stressing the importance of upholding Christ's teachings in daily life. The occasion serves as a reminder of the timeless principles of compassion and charity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

