Celebrating the Legacy of Madan Mohan Malaviya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary, lauding his pivotal contributions to India's education sector and his dedication to social reform and national consciousness.

Malaviya, who founded Banaras Hindu University, is celebrated for his vision and impact on the independence movement.

Modi emphasized that Malaviya's legacy and unparalleled dedication to the nation will always be remembered in the history of India's educational advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)