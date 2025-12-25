Left Menu

Power Play: MLA's Bold Stand Against Electricity Woes

Congress MLA Virendra Jati from Haridwar took drastic measures by cutting power to officials’ homes in protest of frequent outages in his constituency. The electricity department has filed a complaint against him, citing both rule violation and potential danger. Jati defends his actions as necessary due to prolonged public suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 08:55 IST
Power Play: MLA's Bold Stand Against Electricity Woes
  • Country:
  • India

In an audacious protest against power outages, Congress MLA Virendra Jati from Jhabreda, Haridwar district, took matters into his own hands by disconnecting the electricity supply to the homes of three officials of the electricity department.

Among those affected was the department's Chief Engineer, Anupam Singh. Jati, accompanied by supporters, executed his plan using ladders and cutting tools to sever connections at three residences, including Superintending Engineer Vivek Rajput and Executive Engineer Vinod Pandey's homes.

Jati's actions were prompted by unannounced power cuts causing significant disruption and economic loss to his constituents. Despite complaints lodged with the department, no resolution was forthcoming, leading to this extreme measure. However, the department filed a police complaint against the MLA for allegedly causing potential hazards by not following proper shutdown procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025