Power Play: MLA's Bold Stand Against Electricity Woes

In an audacious protest against power outages, Congress MLA Virendra Jati from Jhabreda, Haridwar district, took matters into his own hands by disconnecting the electricity supply to the homes of three officials of the electricity department.

Among those affected was the department's Chief Engineer, Anupam Singh. Jati, accompanied by supporters, executed his plan using ladders and cutting tools to sever connections at three residences, including Superintending Engineer Vivek Rajput and Executive Engineer Vinod Pandey's homes.

Jati's actions were prompted by unannounced power cuts causing significant disruption and economic loss to his constituents. Despite complaints lodged with the department, no resolution was forthcoming, leading to this extreme measure. However, the department filed a police complaint against the MLA for allegedly causing potential hazards by not following proper shutdown procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)