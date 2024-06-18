Left Menu

Global Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi to Lead Celebrations in Srinagar

The 2024 International Day of Yoga celebrations will be held in Srinagar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event. This year’s theme is 'Yoga for Self and Society', emphasizing personal and societal wellbeing. The event aims to foster a mass movement for yoga, with grassroots and global participation.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The grand celebrations for the 2024 International Day of Yoga are set to take place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheading the event, according to Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

Highlighting this year's theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society,' Jadhav explained the focus on yoga's dual roles in nurturing individual growth and promoting societal harmony. He noted the significant increase in participation, showcasing yoga's impactful reach in communities.

In a push for inclusivity, the Prime Minister has communicated directly with village leaders to encourage yoga's rural spread. Additionally, innovative initiatives like the 'Common Yoga Protocol Book in Braille' and 'Professor Ayushman' comic book are launched to make yoga accessible and engaging for all.

