Pilgrims Conclude Hajj Amid Scorching Heat and Global Conflicts

Muslim pilgrims are wrapping up their Hajj pilgrimage amid deadly summer heat, completing key rites such as the symbolic stoning of the devil and circumambulation around the Kaaba in Mecca.

The stoning ritual in Mina symbolizes casting away evil and sin and coincides with the global celebration of Eid al-Adha. During the ritual, pilgrims commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith by slaughtering livestock and distributing meat to the poor.

With soaring temperatures reaching 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit), many elderly pilgrims required medical assistance. Over 1.83 million Muslims performed Hajj in 2024, navigating their spiritual journey amidst the geopolitical tensions of the Israel-Hamas conflict and Yemen.

