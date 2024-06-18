Left Menu

Pilgrims Conclude Hajj Amid Scorching Heat and Global Conflicts

Muslim pilgrims are concluding their Hajj pilgrimage in extreme summer heat with the final rites, including the symbolic stoning of the devil and circumambulation around the Kaaba. This year's Hajj saw over 1.83 million participants amidst the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict and ongoing tensions in Yemen.

PTI | Mina | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:46 IST
Pilgrims Conclude Hajj Amid Scorching Heat and Global Conflicts
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

Muslim pilgrims are wrapping up their Hajj pilgrimage amid deadly summer heat, completing key rites such as the symbolic stoning of the devil and circumambulation around the Kaaba in Mecca.

The stoning ritual in Mina symbolizes casting away evil and sin and coincides with the global celebration of Eid al-Adha. During the ritual, pilgrims commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith by slaughtering livestock and distributing meat to the poor.

With soaring temperatures reaching 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 degrees Fahrenheit), many elderly pilgrims required medical assistance. Over 1.83 million Muslims performed Hajj in 2024, navigating their spiritual journey amidst the geopolitical tensions of the Israel-Hamas conflict and Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024