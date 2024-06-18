“Chori Chori” – The Punjabi Song Winning Hearts with Its Sweet Melodies

New Delhi (India), June 18: Experience the enchanting melodies of "Chori Chori," a captivating Punjabi romantic song that has taken the music world by storm. Released by Eye Media Network India, this beautiful track is quickly becoming a favorite with its lively beats and heartfelt lyrics.

"Chori Chori" excels in capturing the essence of love and courtship, combining energetic drums, electrifying guitars, and groovy bass lines that make listeners want to dance along. The song's rhythm is undeniably contagious.

Directed by the talented Joel Smith, the visually stunning music video features the gorgeous Hritu Dudani Smith and Prateek Jain. Shot entirely in Punjab, the video retains the authentic charm and vibrancy of Punjabi culture, perfectly complementing the song's enchanting melodies.

Reflecting on the creation of this masterpiece, Director Joel Smith shared, "To be very honest, this song was my all-time favourite. I just happened to meet Yash Wadali, the original singer, and told him about my love for the song. On the spot, I decided to make its remix, and Yash readily agreed to it. It was an on-the-spur decision." He added, "I didn't have to work that hard for this album, as it automatically found its way. Once the remix was created, I instantly got the producers Umanng Mathur and Jay Pandya on board, along with my lead actors Hritu and Prateek Jain. Since it is a Punjabi song, we shot the entire album in Punjab to maintain its charm."

Popular playback artist Yash Wadali not only lends his voice to the song but also composed its music, with lyrics penned by Raman Jangwal.

"Chori Chori" is now available on YouTube and all major music streaming platforms. Don't miss out on this beautiful Punjabi romantic song that has listeners falling in love all over again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)