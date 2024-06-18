Bombay High Court Clears Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah' for Release

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ruled that the movie 'Hamare Baarah,' starring actor Annu Kapoor, contains no objectionable content against the Quran or the Muslim community. The court highlighted that the film is intended to uplift women and should be considered a 'thinking movie.'

Initially, the film's first trailer faced objections and a release ban due to its content. However, the controversial elements have since been removed. The division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla reviewed the edited version and confirmed its compliance with the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) guidelines.

The high court also imposed a financial penalty on the movie's producers for distributing the trailer before receiving CBFC certification. Despite initial resistance, the court concluded that the audience is discerning and capable of intelligent judgment, therefore greenlighting the film's release.

