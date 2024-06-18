Modi to Lead International Yoga Day in Srinagar

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on June 21. This event marks Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir in his third term. The theme, 'Yoga for Self and Society,' emphasizes yoga's role in individual and community well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to spearhead the International Day of Yoga (IDY) festivities at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar on June 21, announced AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Tuesday.

Marking his initial visit to Jammu and Kashmir in his third term, Modi will attend the event on June 20 and lead the IDY the next day. 'Preparations are on,' said a local official, noting the participation of hundreds, including numerous sportspersons.

Minister Jadhav emphasized the theme 'Yoga for Self and Society,' which underlines yoga's dual role in individual and societal well-being. He highlighted the enthusiastic global participation in recent years, reflecting yoga's profound communal impact.

