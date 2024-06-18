Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Pushes for Swift Development of Tribal Religious Tourism

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has instructed officials to expedite the development and restoration of the state's religious tourist destinations. Highlighted sites include Luguburu, Marangburu, Ranchi's Pahadi Mandir, and Rajrappa, aiming to boost the region's tourism appeal and offer unique experiences to visitors.

Jharkhand CM Pushes for Swift Development of Tribal Religious Tourism
In a decisive move to bolster tourism, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has directed officials to prioritize the development and restoration of the state's religious tourist destinations.

During a review meeting at the state secretariat, Soren emphasized the urgency of transforming Luguburu in Bokaro district and Marangburu in Giridih into prominent tourist attractions.

He mandated the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for these tribal religious sites and urged swift action.

Additionally, Soren highlighted the need for the overall development of Ranchi's Pahadi Mandir, another significant religious site in the state capital.

Soren also called for a DPR to elevate Rajrappa into a "world-class tourist destination."

"Tourists visiting Jharkhand should leave with enhanced experiences, contributing to the state's distinct identity in tourism both in India and globally," Soren asserted.

