Noam Chomsky Dismisses Death Rumors: The Scholar Continues Recovery at Home

Noam Chomsky, the renowned linguist and activist, is recovering at home after being discharged from a Brazilian hospital. His wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, confirmed that reports of his death are false. Chomsky was recently hospitalized in Brazil due to a stroke he suffered a year ago.

Noam Chomsky Dismisses Death Rumors: The Scholar Continues Recovery at Home

Noam Chomsky, the illustrious linguist and activist, has dispelled rumors of his demise, confirming his recovery at home. His wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, refuted the false reports on Tuesday, responding to an emailed query by The Associated Press with a brief, 'No, it is false.'

The 95-year-old intellectual was recently discharged from Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo, where he had been recuperating from a stroke suffered last year. Chomsky's health had sparked concern when he began trending on X, the social media platform, amid a swirl of erroneous reports of his death.

Notably, media outlets such as Jacobin and The New Statesman prematurely published obituaries, with the former amending its headline to 'Let's Celebrate Noam Chomsky' and the latter withdrawing its article entirely. The Chomskys, residing in Brazil since 2015, continue to maintain ties with academia, especially reflecting on Chomsky's extensive career at MIT and his current affiliation with the University of Arizona.

