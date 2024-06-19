Randeep Hooda Honors Father's Day with Blackberrys' Heartwarming Campaign

Blackberrys, a leading contemporary Indian menswear brand, has launched a moving Father's Day campaign featuring Randeep Hooda and his father, Ranbir Hooda. Known for their commitment to quality and innovation for over three decades, the brand's film offers a poignant look at the powerful bond between the actor and his father.

The campaign film portrays Randeep Hooda appreciating the freedom and confidence his father instilled in him, factors he credits for shaping his successful acting career. Mr. Hooda, coming from a non-filmy background, played a crucial role in navigating Randeep's path in the acting world. Dressed impeccably in Blackberrys attires, their conversation highlights the impact of a supportive father figure.

"My father has always been a pillar of strength, encouraging me to chase my dreams and rise above every challenge," said Randeep Hooda. He added that it was extraordinary to share this experience with his dad. Blackberrys continues to celebrate the spirit of unwavering support through its chic and sophisticated menswear, encouraging everyone to honor their fathers this Father's Day.

