Left Menu

Randeep Hooda Honors Father's Day with Blackberrys' Heartwarming Campaign

Blackberrys unveils a Father’s Day campaign featuring actor Randeep Hooda and his father. The campaign highlights the bond and support Hooda received from his father, inspiring his success. Their story showcases the vital role fathers play in encouraging their children. The brand celebrates this spirit with high-quality menswear.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:00 IST
Randeep Hooda Honors Father's Day with Blackberrys' Heartwarming Campaign
Randeep Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

Blackberrys, a leading contemporary Indian menswear brand, has launched a moving Father's Day campaign featuring Randeep Hooda and his father, Ranbir Hooda. Known for their commitment to quality and innovation for over three decades, the brand's film offers a poignant look at the powerful bond between the actor and his father.

The campaign film portrays Randeep Hooda appreciating the freedom and confidence his father instilled in him, factors he credits for shaping his successful acting career. Mr. Hooda, coming from a non-filmy background, played a crucial role in navigating Randeep's path in the acting world. Dressed impeccably in Blackberrys attires, their conversation highlights the impact of a supportive father figure.

"My father has always been a pillar of strength, encouraging me to chase my dreams and rise above every challenge," said Randeep Hooda. He added that it was extraordinary to share this experience with his dad. Blackberrys continues to celebrate the spirit of unwavering support through its chic and sophisticated menswear, encouraging everyone to honor their fathers this Father's Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024