Pashmina Roshan Debuts in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound': A Fresh Take on Young Romance

Pashmina Roshan, niece of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, is set to debut with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound.' The young adult romance features Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. Pashmina discusses the challenges of entering the film industry and the importance of earning opportunities through hard work.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:23 IST
Pashmina Roshan
  • Country:
  • India

Breaking into the film industry is no easy feat, and Pashmina Roshan is living proof of that. Set to make her debut in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' a sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy, Pashmina shares candid insights.

'You can't just ask for opportunities; you have to earn them,' she says, underscoring the high-stakes nature of filmmaking. Despite her family's Bollywood legacy, Pashmina hustled through numerous auditions and rejections to land her role.

But she's not alone; Co-star Naila Grrewal emphasizes the depth in their female characters. 'It's time to show women as multifaceted beings,' she notes. As they prepare for the film's release this Friday, both actors reflect on their journey and the hard work it entails.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

