Pashmina Roshan Debuts in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound': A Fresh Take on Young Romance

Breaking into the film industry is no easy feat, and Pashmina Roshan is living proof of that. Set to make her debut in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' a sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy, Pashmina shares candid insights.

'You can't just ask for opportunities; you have to earn them,' she says, underscoring the high-stakes nature of filmmaking. Despite her family's Bollywood legacy, Pashmina hustled through numerous auditions and rejections to land her role.

But she's not alone; Co-star Naila Grrewal emphasizes the depth in their female characters. 'It's time to show women as multifaceted beings,' she notes. As they prepare for the film's release this Friday, both actors reflect on their journey and the hard work it entails.

