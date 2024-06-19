Left Menu

Gujarat HC to Decide on Aamir Khan's Son Junaid's Debut Film 'Maharaj'

The Gujarat High Court will decide whether to watch Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' to address a plea against its Netflix release, alleging it hurts religious sentiments. An interim stay remains, with further hearings scheduled. Yash Raj Films offered the court a private link for review.

The Gujarat High Court announced on Wednesday that it will decide whether to watch the debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son, Junaid, titled 'Maharaj', before ruling on a plea against its release on Netflix due to alleged religious insensitivity.

The court, under Justice Sangeeta Vishen, extended the temporary ban on the film's release, setting a new hearing for Thursday. Yash Raj Films, the movie's producer, offered to provide a private link and password for the court's review.

The controversy stems from a petition by the Pushtimarg sect, objecting to portrayals in the film related to an 1862 libel case that allegedly criticizes Hindu beliefs. The court will continue to deliberate whether these accusations are substantive before making a final ruling.

