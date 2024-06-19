Left Menu

BCCI Considers New Faces for National Selector's Role

The BCCI is interviewing multiple candidates, including former players Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Ajay Ratra, for the national selector's post. With Salil Ankola vacating his role, contenders like Shakti Singh and Ajay Mehra are also in the mix. Junior selector Krishan Mohan is reportedly in consideration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:06 IST
BCCI Considers New Faces for National Selector's Role
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in the process of interviewing multiple former players for the national selector's post. Among the prominent candidates are Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi and ex-Haryana cricketer Ajay Ratra. This vacancy will arise after Salil Ankola steps down shortly.

Other notable candidates include Himachal Pradesh pacer-turned-match referee Shakti Singh and former Punjab batter Ajay Mehra. Additionally, sources indicate that junior national selector Krishan Mohan is also a strong contender, though this information is pending independent verification.

Ajay Ratra is currently associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as a fielding coach, while Sodhi and Singh serve as BCCI match referees. Mehra has transitioned into a commentator role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024