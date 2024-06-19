BCCI Considers New Faces for National Selector's Role

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in the process of interviewing multiple former players for the national selector's post. Among the prominent candidates are Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi and ex-Haryana cricketer Ajay Ratra. This vacancy will arise after Salil Ankola steps down shortly.

Other notable candidates include Himachal Pradesh pacer-turned-match referee Shakti Singh and former Punjab batter Ajay Mehra. Additionally, sources indicate that junior national selector Krishan Mohan is also a strong contender, though this information is pending independent verification.

Ajay Ratra is currently associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as a fielding coach, while Sodhi and Singh serve as BCCI match referees. Mehra has transitioned into a commentator role.

