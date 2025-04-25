Trump's Bold Move to Boost U.S. Deep-Sea Mining: Economic Catalyst or Environmental Threat?

In a decisive step aimed at reshaping the global landscape of critical minerals, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to invigorate the U.S. deep-sea mining industry.

The directive seeks to increase access to essential resources such as nickel and copper, which are crucial for various economic sectors but largely controlled by China.

While the order promises substantial economic benefits, including potential growth of $300 billion and 100,000 jobs over a decade, it has ignited environmental debates and may strain international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)