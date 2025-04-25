Left Menu

Diplomacy in Action: Navigating Iran's Nuclear Dialogue

China, Russia, and Iran held a meeting with the IAEA to discuss Iran's nuclear programme. The discussions focused on the IAEA's role in a diplomatic solution, after Iran’s Foreign Minister visited Beijing. China supports dialogue between Iran and global powers, including the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 05:03 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Diplomatic efforts concerning Iran's nuclear programme were at the forefront as China, Russia, and Iran engaged in a crucial discussion alongside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This joint meeting, reported by China's Xinhua news agency, followed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi's visit to Beijing earlier in the week.

The discussions delved into the IAEA's potential role in facilitating a political and diplomatic resolution, with China advocating for ongoing dialogue involving all relevant parties, notably including the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

