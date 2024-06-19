Left Menu

Boris Johnson's Elephantine Birthday Gift Promotes Biodiversity

Former British PM Boris Johnson celebrated his 60th birthday with three life-size wooden elephants, a gift from his wife, Carrie Johnson. The elephants support The Great Elephant Migration charity, which aids in human-wildlife co-existence and protects biodiversity by using an invasive plant for their creation.

19-06-2024
Boris Johnson

On Wednesday, Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated his 60th birthday, receiving an extraordinary gift from his wife – three life-size wooden elephants.

The elephants, part of an Indian charity initiative, arrived at the Johnsons' Oxfordshire home, watched over by their toddler son Wilfred.

The Great Elephant Migration charity creates these elephants from the invasive lantana camara shrub, promoting human-animal co-existence and biodiversity protection.

