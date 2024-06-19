Boris Johnson's Elephantine Birthday Gift Promotes Biodiversity

On Wednesday, Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated his 60th birthday, receiving an extraordinary gift from his wife – three life-size wooden elephants.

The elephants, part of an Indian charity initiative, arrived at the Johnsons' Oxfordshire home, watched over by their toddler son Wilfred.

The Great Elephant Migration charity creates these elephants from the invasive lantana camara shrub, promoting human-animal co-existence and biodiversity protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)