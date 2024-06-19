Statue Controversy, Educational Advancements, and Political Dynamics: Top Stories at 9 PM
Top stories at 9 PM include controversy over the relocation of Gandhi and Ambedkar statues, PM Modi's push for research-oriented higher education, and birthday greetings for Rahul Gandhi. Notably, Delhi faces water crisis, while the IMD predicts a below-normal monsoon. Additionally, air pollution claimed millions of lives globally.
In a significant development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded the restoration of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar statues to their original positions in the Parliament complex.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the central government's commitment to creating an advanced, research-oriented higher education system in Bihar.
Rahul Gandhi received widespread birthday wishes on his 54th birthday, with notable political figures celebrating his contributions and ideology.
