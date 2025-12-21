Left Menu

Jharkhand Shivers: IMD Issues Cold and Fog Alerts

The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts in Jharkhand for cold conditions and dense fog. Minimum temperatures are noted below 10°C in parts of the state. Several districts face an 'orange alert' for dense fog and ‘yellow alert’ for cold, lasting until December 23.

Ranchi | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:38 IST
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for cold conditions and dense fog across Jharkhand, with temperatures plummeting below 10°C in several regions.

An 'orange alert' for dense fog is in place for five districts: Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, and Hazaribag until Monday morning. Additionally, a 'yellow alert' for cold conditions affects Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, and Lohardaga.

Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, warns that dense fog will affect parts of northern and central districts until December 23. Minimal temperature variations are expected in the next 72 hours, after which temperatures may drop by up to 3°C.

