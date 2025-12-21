Jharkhand Shivers: IMD Issues Cold and Fog Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for cold conditions and dense fog across Jharkhand, with temperatures plummeting below 10°C in several regions.

An 'orange alert' for dense fog is in place for five districts: Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Chatra, and Hazaribag until Monday morning. Additionally, a 'yellow alert' for cold conditions affects Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, and Lohardaga.

Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, warns that dense fog will affect parts of northern and central districts until December 23. Minimal temperature variations are expected in the next 72 hours, after which temperatures may drop by up to 3°C.

