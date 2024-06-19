West Bengal Orders Probe into Hollong Bungalow Blaze
The West Bengal government has initiated a probe into the fire that gutted the historic Hollong Bungalow in Alipurduar. A team of experts will ascertain the cause. Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit. A high-level meeting has been held, and an inquiry committee will submit its findings soon.
The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched an investigation into the blaze that ravaged the iconic 'Hollong Bungalow' situated in Alipurduar district, confirmed Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda.
A team of experts is set to visit the popular tourist lodge, which was destroyed in the fire that erupted around 9 pm on Tuesday, to determine the cause of the inferno, said Hansda.
'Given that the bungalow had been closed since June 15, an on-the-spot inspection was necessary to understand the factors behind the incident,' Hansda told PTI, adding preliminary reports indicated a short circuit.
