West Bengal Orders Probe into Hollong Bungalow Blaze

The West Bengal government on Wednesday launched an investigation into the blaze that ravaged the iconic 'Hollong Bungalow' situated in Alipurduar district, confirmed Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda.

A team of experts is set to visit the popular tourist lodge, which was destroyed in the fire that erupted around 9 pm on Tuesday, to determine the cause of the inferno, said Hansda.

'Given that the bungalow had been closed since June 15, an on-the-spot inspection was necessary to understand the factors behind the incident,' Hansda told PTI, adding preliminary reports indicated a short circuit.

