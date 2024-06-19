Left Menu

Jasir Asani's Super Mario Cleats Steal the Show at Euro 2024

Albania winger Jasir Asani wore eye-catching Super Mario-themed cleats during the Euro 2024 match against Croatia, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The 29-year-old player posted a photo on Instagram after the game, showcasing his unique footwear. Asani, who plays for Gwangju in South Korea, made his 15th appearance for Albania.

Albania's winger Jasir Asani made a bold fashion statement at the European Championship with his Super Mario-themed cleats. The vivid turquoise blue footwear, featured the iconic Nintendo character, caught the eye during Albania's 2-2 draw against Croatia in Hamburg.

The 29-year-old posted an action photo of himself wearing the standout cleats on Instagram, just 45 minutes after the final whistle. This match marked Asani's 15th game for Albania and his second appearance at Euro 2024, following their recent 2-1 loss to Italy.

Asani is currently playing club soccer for Gwangju in South Korea, having previously played for clubs in Albania, North Macedonia, Sweden, and Hungary. His unique choice of footwear has certainly drawn attention both on and off the pitch.

