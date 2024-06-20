Arjun Baljee Appointed President of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd has appointed Arjun Baljee as President. With over 20 years of experience in various sectors, Baljee has significantly contributed to the company's growth. His expertise is expected to drive Royal Orchid to new heights, aligning with their ambitious expansion plans across boundaries.
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Thursday announced that Arjun Baljee, a co-promoter of the company, has been appointed as its new President. Baljee, who boasts over two decades of experience across various sectors including real estate, technology, start-ups, and hospitality, comes highly acclaimed.
Royal Orchid noted that Baljee played a crucial role in the development of their first hotel in 2001 and was instrumental in its rapid expansion from 2 to 10 hotels in just six years. This period of growth culminated in the group's successful IPO in 2006.
In addition to his contributions to Royal Orchid, Baljee has also served as a strategic advisor to the Tourism Development Fund of Saudi Arabia and has worked with multiple government bodies and charitable organizations worldwide. ROHL Chairman and Managing Director, Chander K Baljee, expressed confidence in Baljee's ability to lead the company to new heights, emphasizing the importance of his expertise for their ambitious expansion plans.
