Arjun Baljee Appointed President of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd on Thursday announced that Arjun Baljee, a co-promoter of the company, has been appointed as its new President. Baljee, who boasts over two decades of experience across various sectors including real estate, technology, start-ups, and hospitality, comes highly acclaimed.

Royal Orchid noted that Baljee played a crucial role in the development of their first hotel in 2001 and was instrumental in its rapid expansion from 2 to 10 hotels in just six years. This period of growth culminated in the group's successful IPO in 2006.

In addition to his contributions to Royal Orchid, Baljee has also served as a strategic advisor to the Tourism Development Fund of Saudi Arabia and has worked with multiple government bodies and charitable organizations worldwide. ROHL Chairman and Managing Director, Chander K Baljee, expressed confidence in Baljee's ability to lead the company to new heights, emphasizing the importance of his expertise for their ambitious expansion plans.

