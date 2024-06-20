Left Menu

Inquiry Launched into Fire at Iconic Hollong Bungalow in West Bengal

A four-member inquiry panel will investigate the fire at the Hollong bungalow in Jaldapara sanctuary, said State Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda. The fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, gutted the popular tourist lodge. There were no casualties as it was closed for the season.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:12 IST
Inquiry Launched into Fire at Iconic Hollong Bungalow in West Bengal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A four-member inquiry committee will soon investigate the fire that destroyed the historic Hollong bungalow in West Bengal's Jaldapara sanctuary, according to State Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda.

Two senior forest officials are already on-site, with the full team expected to arrive within a day or two. The panel aims to identify the cause and assess the damage, Hansda confirmed. 'I will visit the site on Saturday,' the minister told PTI on Thursday.

Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy reported that the bungalow's eight rooms were completely ruined, attributing the initial cause to a short circuit. 'Forensic tests will confirm the cause,' he added. A formal complaint has also been filed with the police for a parallel investigation.

The popular tourist spot, established in the late 60s and recently renovated, was vacant due to the end of the tourist season. No casualties or injuries to wildlife were reported. Hansda indicated the state may rebuild the bungalow, pending guidance from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024