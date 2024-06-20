Inquiry Launched into Fire at Iconic Hollong Bungalow in West Bengal

A four-member inquiry committee will soon investigate the fire that destroyed the historic Hollong bungalow in West Bengal's Jaldapara sanctuary, according to State Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda.

Two senior forest officials are already on-site, with the full team expected to arrive within a day or two. The panel aims to identify the cause and assess the damage, Hansda confirmed. 'I will visit the site on Saturday,' the minister told PTI on Thursday.

Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy reported that the bungalow's eight rooms were completely ruined, attributing the initial cause to a short circuit. 'Forensic tests will confirm the cause,' he added. A formal complaint has also been filed with the police for a parallel investigation.

The popular tourist spot, established in the late 60s and recently renovated, was vacant due to the end of the tourist season. No casualties or injuries to wildlife were reported. Hansda indicated the state may rebuild the bungalow, pending guidance from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

