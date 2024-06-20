Left Menu

Santanu Chanda Crowned World Class India Bartender of the Year 2024

Santanu Chanda has been named the World Class India Bartender of the Year 2024, winning the prestigious competition held in Gurugram. The event showcased top bartenders and their innovative cocktails, with seasoned judges evaluating their creations. Chanda's victory highlights his exceptional talent and the growing excellence of the Indian bartending community.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:15 IST
In an electrifying showdown in Gurugram, Santanu Chanda emerged as the World Class India Bartender of the Year 2024. The prestigious competition, hosted by Diageo Reserve, featured top bartenders from across the nation showcasing their finest cocktail creations.

Seasoned judges, including global industry figures and esteemed local professionals, evaluated the innovative concoctions. They praised Chanda's exceptional use of spirits and imaginative blends, which ultimately earned him the top spot in the competition.

Santanu Chanda dedicated his win to the entire Indian bartending community, emphasizing the collective drive for improvement and innovation. This victory is a testament to Chanda's talent and the significant advancements within the Indian bartending industry.

