Santanu Chanda Crowned World Class India Bartender of the Year 2024

In an electrifying showdown in Gurugram, Santanu Chanda emerged as the World Class India Bartender of the Year 2024. The prestigious competition, hosted by Diageo Reserve, featured top bartenders from across the nation showcasing their finest cocktail creations.

Seasoned judges, including global industry figures and esteemed local professionals, evaluated the innovative concoctions. They praised Chanda's exceptional use of spirits and imaginative blends, which ultimately earned him the top spot in the competition.

Santanu Chanda dedicated his win to the entire Indian bartending community, emphasizing the collective drive for improvement and innovation. This victory is a testament to Chanda's talent and the significant advancements within the Indian bartending industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)