From Village Dreams to Silver Screen: Arun Amuktha's Cinematic Journey

Director Arun Amuktha, who started in cinema due to the allure of free food on set, is set to release his second film 'Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare' on July 19. Aiming for mass appeal and targeting youth, Amuktha discusses his journey, musical collaborations, and aspirations within the film industry.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-06-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 10:29 IST
For Arun Amuktha, the Kannada film director who once aspired to join the industry for free food, the release of his second film marks a significant milestone. 'Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare,' featuring rapper-turned-actor Chandan Shetty and various newcomers, is set to premiere on July 19.

Reflecting on his journey, Amuktha admits his debut film 'Loosegalu' (2013) left audiences perplexed. Learning from the past, he describes his upcoming film as a "teen cult" that has evolved into a family entertainer thanks to strong Indian emotional themes.

The film's musical lineup, featuring songs by Vijeth Krishna, Vasu Dixit, and Kannada rapper Chirayu, has resonated with the youth. Amuktha emphasizes the need for innovative content despite the industry's focus on safer narratives, expressing his willingness to take risks for the love of cinema.

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

