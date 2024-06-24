Left Menu

David Henrie and Selena Gomez Reunite for 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Actor David Henrie reunites with Selena Gomez for the revival of Disney's 'The Wizards of Waverly Place'. Henrie highlights the experience as 'awesome' and looks forward to the premiere of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place', featuring a mix of original and new cast members.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:12 IST
David Henrie
  • Country:
  • United States

In a highly anticipated return, actor David Henrie is set to reprise his role in the Disney series 'The Wizards of Waverly Place' alongside co-star Selena Gomez. Henrie describes the reunion as an 'awesome' experience.

The original series, which aired from 2007 to 2012, showcased Henrie and Gomez as siblings gifted with magical abilities. New York City's Greenwich Village set the backdrop for their adventures. The show also helped launch the careers of fellow actors Jake T. Austin, Henrie, and Gomez.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' will depict Justin taking a young wizard, Billie, under his wing, with an ensemble cast including Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos. While Jake T. Austin will not return, veterans Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise will reprise their roles.

