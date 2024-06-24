Left Menu

Woody Harrelson Disconnects: The Actor's Journey Away from Cellphones

Woody Harrelson, three-time Oscar-winner, revealed he gave up using cellphones three-and-a-half years ago due to addiction. Harrelson discussed this on his podcast with Ted Danson, emphasizing his dislike for being constantly available and the negative impact on personal interactions.

Three-time Oscar winner Woody Harrelson has candidly discussed his decision to give up using a cellphone, a move he made around three-and-a-half years ago after realizing his increasing addiction to the device.

The revelation came during a recent episode of the podcast ''Where Everybody Knows Your Name,'' which he co-hosts with Ted Danson. Harrelson clarified when Danson mentioned he doesn't own a phone and jokingly said he relies on others for carrying one. ''That's not exactly true,'' Harrelson countered.

Harrelson explained his choice further, noting his dislike for being perpetually available. He mentioned how excessive phone use negatively affected his interactions, recounting an incident where he reached his two-hour limit by 9.30 AM and experienced distractions even during dinners.

