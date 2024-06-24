Woody Harrelson Disconnects: The Actor's Journey Away from Cellphones

Three-time Oscar winner Woody Harrelson has candidly discussed his decision to give up using a cellphone, a move he made around three-and-a-half years ago after realizing his increasing addiction to the device.

The revelation came during a recent episode of the podcast ''Where Everybody Knows Your Name,'' which he co-hosts with Ted Danson. Harrelson clarified when Danson mentioned he doesn't own a phone and jokingly said he relies on others for carrying one. ''That's not exactly true,'' Harrelson countered.

Harrelson explained his choice further, noting his dislike for being perpetually available. He mentioned how excessive phone use negatively affected his interactions, recounting an incident where he reached his two-hour limit by 9.30 AM and experienced distractions even during dinners.

