Nagarjuna Apologizes for Bodyguard's Misconduct Towards Differently-Abled Fan

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna issued an apology after a video surfaced of his bodyguard pushing a differently-abled fan. Acknowledging the incident, Nagarjuna promised to ensure it doesn't happen again. The video, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, shows Nagarjuna accompanied by Dhanush at the airport when the incident occurred.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:41 IST
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has publicly apologized following a viral video showing one of his bodyguards pushing a differently-abled fan. The incident, widely circulated on social media, has sparked outrage and calls for increased sensitivity towards fans.

Nagarjuna took to his X account to express regret: ''This just came to my notice … this shouldn't have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!'' The actor's message aimed to reassure his followers and the general public of his commitment to respectful interactions.

The controversial video, initially shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani under the caption ''Where has humanity gone? #nagarjuna'', depicted Nagarjuna and his ''Kubera'' co-star Dhanush exiting an airport. The fan, identified as a cafe staff member, tried to approach Nagarjuna but was abruptly pushed away by the bodyguard. Although the bodyguard assisted the fan after the push, the damage was already done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

