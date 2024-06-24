Jaideep Ahlawat reflects on intense preparation for 'Maharaj'

Veteran actor Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about the intense preparation he underwent for his role as the antagonist in the recently released film 'Maharaj.' During a candid conversation with ANI, Jaideep shared insights into his challenging yet rewarding journey of preparing for his role as Jadunath Maharaj in the recently released film on Netflix.

Ahlawat revealed the initial doubts he had about taking on the character, admitting, "In the beginning, I thought that this is a very difficult character. It is not going to be easy to handle. I told my brother that I don't think I can do this." The turning point for Jaideep came after a meeting with the film's director, where he was reassured by the strong vision and compelling narrative presented. "The way he narrated Maharaj, I was like, yes, I should do this."

"It was successful because I believed in the writing and my director," Jaideep said, highlighting the collaborative effort behind his performance. During the lockdown, Jaideep dedicated himself to intense physical training.

He revealed that he had to get back into shape as he weighed around 104 kgs before preparing for this role. "So, for almost 5.5 months of intense physical training, because of what JJ is visible on the screen, my trainer, worked very hard on me. We did 3-4 times workouts a day," he recounted, emphasizing the significant transformation he underwent for the role.

Jaideep also touched on the broader team effort, stating, "So credit goes to everybody. I'm just an instrument for transforming all those energies created by these people." The film, set during the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, faced a temporary setback on its release due to a legal stay by the Gujarat High Court, which was lifted earlier on Friday.

Following this, Yash Raj Films (YRF) expressed gratitude through an official Instagram post, stating, "We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji." The statement emphasized YRF's longstanding tradition of honouring Indian culture and heritage.

Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, 'Maharaj' features Junaid Khan, in his debut role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari. The film is based on true events from pre-independence India and highlights the courage of Karsandas Mulji, a social reformer who challenged the status quo in a landmark legal battle. Critics and audiences alike have praised 'Maharaj' for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances.

The film, which delves into one of India's greatest legal confrontations, is now available for streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

