'Nosferatu': Robert Eggers promises gothic horror revival in first trailer

Robert Eggers, the filmmaker behind 'The Witch' and 'The Lighthouse', has unleashed the first trailer for his highly anticipated horror epic 'Nosferatu', offering a chilling glimpse into his reinterpretation of Bram Stoker's classic tale of Dracula. Starring Bill Skarsgard in the iconic role of Count Orlok, also known as Nosferatu, the trailer sets a foreboding tone for the film.

Joining Skarsgard are Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Willem Dafoe, forming a formidable cast poised to bring Eggers' dark vision to life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Nosferatu' is described as a gothic tale of obsession, centred around a haunted young woman and the malevolent vampire who becomes infatuated with her, unleashing untold horrors in its wake.

While the teaser trailer maintains the mystery of Nosferatu's appearance, Skarsgard, renowned for his portrayal of Pennywise the Clown in the 'It' films, immersed himself deeply into the role. In an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed, "It was like conjuring pure evil. It took a while for me to shake off the demon that had been conjured inside of me."

Director Robert Eggers echoed Skarsgard's transformation, expressing concerns that the actor's profound portrayal might not receive due credit due to its immersive intensity. "Bill has so transformed, I'm fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he's just ... he's not there," Eggers disclosed to Empire. Promising a return to old-school gothic horror with genuine scares, Eggers emphasized, "There hasn't been an old-school gothic movie that's actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case."

'Nosferatu' is positioned as a reinterpretation of the 1922 silent German expressionist masterpiece, maintaining Eggers' signature style of meticulous storytelling and atmospheric tension. Originally slated to feature Anya Taylor-Joy, Eggers' frequent collaborator from 'The Witch', the film was shot on location in the Czech Republic last year.

Set to hit theatres on Christmas Day, December 25, 'Nosferatu' is poised to captivate audiences with its haunting narrative, eerie ambience, and Skarsgard's transformative performance. (ANI)

