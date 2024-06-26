Kannada Web Series 'Ekam' Set to Revolutionize Niche Content Distribution

The Kannada film industry is poised for a potential revolution in distribution, with the July 13 release of the web series 'Ekam'. After facing over two years of rejections from various OTT platforms – primarily due to its Kannada language content – the series will debut on its own dedicated platform.

'Ekam', an anthology showcasing different directors, aims to redefine how niche content reaches audiences. Sumanth Bhat, one of the showrunners, told PTI that the success of 'Ekam' could change the distribution landscape for niche content. "The response to our teasers has been mind-blowing, both from audiences and the industry," Bhat remarked, emphasizing the anticipation leading up to the release.

Produced by Journeyman Films and supported by Rakshit Shetty's production house Paramvah, 'Ekam' has already garnered industry acknowledgment, including from acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Co-creator Sandeep P S noted the challenges of building a dedicated platform but stressed its necessity to showcase niche content like 'Ekam'.

Supporters believe 'Ekam's success could diminish the gatekeeping role of current OTT platforms, potentially benefiting the larger film industry.

