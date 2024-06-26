Hari Om: Bridging Tradition and Modernity with Epic Mythological Shows
Hari Om, a premier platform for Indian heritage and religious content, launches today. Featuring epic storylines like 'Shri Tirupati Balaji' and 'Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu', it combines traditional tales with modern production. Available at Rs 36 per year, it caters to all age groups with diverse multimedia content and temple services.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India: Today marks the launch of Hari Om, a premier destination that seamlessly bridges the gap between tradition and modernity by offering a platform enriched with Indian culture and spirituality. The debut lineup includes epic stories like 'Shri Tirupati Balaji' and 'Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu', showcasing a stellar cast and large-budget sets.
Renowned actors such as Sharad Malhotra, Rati Pandey, and Vishal Karwal headline these mythological productions, guaranteeing a viewer experience that transports them back to the golden age. Hari Om is accessible for a nominal fee of Rs 36 per year.
The platform caters to all age demographics with a diverse range of content, including long and short series, bhajans, podcasts, live aartis, and temple news. It also launches with two originals, 'Shri Tirupati Balaji' and 'Chaya Grah Rahu Ketu', exploring detailed narratives of mythological characters. Available on Play Store, App Store, and other major TV platforms, Hari Om aims to be the premier destination for devotees and mythological content enthusiasts.
