Remembering Muchkund Dubey: A Diplomat and Scholar Par Excellence

Former foreign secretary Muchkund Dubey passed away at the age of 90. Known for his diplomatic prowess and expertise in disarmament, Dubey had an illustrious career serving India and international organizations before dedicating his post-retirement years to education and social development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former foreign secretary Muchkund Dubey passed away in a Delhi hospital on Wednesday, confirmed a close friend. Dubey, aged 90, had been grappling with heart-related issues for weeks.

Manoranjan Mohanty, an octogenarian friend, reported Dubey's demise at Fortis (Escorts) heart hospital. 'He had been admitted earlier this month with severe health complications,' stated Mohanty.

Dubey, survived by his wife and two daughters, had a distinguished career. Serving as India's foreign secretary during 1990-91, he also held key positions such as High Commissioner to Bangladesh and Permanent Representative to UN Organisations in Geneva. After retirement, Dubey led the Council for Social Development for nearly 20 years and taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University. His expertise spanned international security, economic relations, and development. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday evening at Lodhi Road Crematorium.

