Flychem Unveils Groundbreaking KOSAVATM at Cosmohome Tech 2024

NEW DELHI, India – June 26, 2024 – In an exciting development for the personal care and pharmaceutical industry, Flychem has launched KOSAVATM, the world's most advanced high-purity Encapsulated Salicylic Acid. The announcement was made by Dr. Krishna Moolagundam, Managing Director, at the Cosmohome Tech 2024 expo in New Delhi.

Leveraging cutting-edge ProbiCapTM technology, KOSAVATM delivers salicylic acid in its most potent form. Available in two variants, KOSAVATM 600 (60% Encapsulated Salicylic Acid in Liquid Form) and KOSAVATM 700 (70% in Powder Form), the product ensures superior penetration and efficacy for treating skin issues.

Flychem's participation in Cosmohome Tech 2024 underscores its commitment to innovation. Attendees witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of KOSAVATM, which is poised to set new standards in the industry with its superior stability, effectiveness, and sustainability.

